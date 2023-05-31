Julani Tightens Grip on Idleb Economy: Network of Five People and Five Companies

A small group of personalities and companies control key parts of the economy in Idleb, according to Orient Net.

A source within the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militia, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared with Orient Net the following information: “A small group of personalities and companies control the economic activities in the areas under the influence of HTS and its Salvation Government. However, all these entities are ultimately owned by a single individual.

Various bodies and companies, operating under different names associated with HTS, manage the crossings, import of foodstuffs, fuel, cars, real estate, and the meat and poultry sector. The person directly responsible for these activities is Mustafa Qadeed, also known as Abu Abdul Rahman al-Zerba, hailing from the city of Darkoush in the western countryside of Idleb. His actions are monitored by another individual called al-Mughaira.

In Idleb City, there exists a company called Zajel, which controls internal transport companies and primarily handles the transportation of food and the import and licensing of European cars, according to the source.

Regarding the meat and poultry sector, the source reveals that the company overseeing this industry is called “al-Yamamah Company,” managed by the head of the Idleb City Council, Khairuddin al-Sayed Issa. Recently, another company has emerged claiming to be a competitor, but they are affiliated with the same side.

In the hydrocarbon sector, the source explains that recently licensed companies supervise and finance the operations. One such company is “Nama,” specializes in financial services for citizens. The source adds that Nama sells shares to the public at a price of $100 per share. Profits from fuel and gas stations are distributed among shareholders, amounting to two or three percent per month. All these activities are under the supervision of a person known as Abu Abdul Rahman al-Zerba.”

According to another local source, the real estate, contracting, and construction sector is controlled by an individual known as “Abu Ibrahim Salameh.” He originates from Azaz in the northern countryside of Aleppo and holds a leadership position within the al-Nusra Front in Aleppo.

The source also mentioned a figure referred to as “Khalifa,” described as an influential individual involved in import operations. His full name is Mahmoud Khalifa, and he is currently based in the village of al-Nayyara in eastern Aleppo. It is noteworthy that Khalifa maintains extensive influence in the northern countryside of Aleppo and Idleb regions. The source further explained that Khalifa frequently moves between liberated areas and regions controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Moreover, he has established connections with both the intelligence agencies of the Assad regime and Turkish territory, maintaining ties with the notorious drug gang leader, Bashar al-Assad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.