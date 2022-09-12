Gruesome Torture Images of Syria Detainees Uncovers by New “Caesar”

More footage from Syrian prisons expose cruel torture methods used by the regime, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A gruesome collection of images of about 800 dead torture detainees was taken by a new defected military photographer in 2014 in the Aleppo Central Prison. The images that recall the Caesar torture photos were leaked by the photographer to Zaman al-Wasl, which published four photos of the detainees’ bodies. These are only a sample of a large file of civilian detainees who were killed by the regime in Aleppo prison, either by torture or by summary executions.

The regime’s security documented them with names and numbers.

Well-informed sources confirmed to Zaman al-Wasl that the four victims were killed under torture in the summer of 2013 by the regime forces, among a group of about 50 civilians.

The photographer has documented the death of at least 800 civilians, including hundreds of detainees under torture or field execution and 400 prisoners due to starvation and disease.

The “non-commissioned” officer Abu Ahmed (pseudonym for security reasons) worked in Aleppo prison during the 13-month siege by opposition factions, from January 2014 to February 2015, where his mission was to photograph and document the corpses.

Zaman al-Wasl is also based on the testimony of Abu Abdullah, a former prisoner who has been detained in Aleppo Central Prison since 2006 and was a witness to the regime’s massacres inside the prison.

Abu Ahmed said in a video recording to Zaman al-Wasl that regime officers and soldiers committed the first massacre against prisoners during the prison siege.

He confirmed that then-Captain Ayham Khaddour executed eight prisoners after making them look at the wall and directly opened fire on their backs following a prison strike.

Soldier Abu Ahmed added that there were detainees who died in isolation due to their poor health due to starvation and the extensive use of torture in various ways.

Read Also: UN Suggests Humanitarian Mechanism for Syrian Detainees

With the increase in the siege of Aleppo prison, which began in 2013, the suffering of detainees inside it has worsened due to hunger, increased neglect, rampant corruption among the officers, and indifference to the lives of the innocent.

The new “Caesar” revealed to Zaman al-Wasl a large group of photos of torture victims, as well as the regime’s burial of the murdered prisoners in mass graves in the eastern courtyard of the prison.

The defected officer confirmed that orders came to them from the senior officials in charge that the victims be documented according to an official death control by a forensic doctor who mentions the cause of death according to the desire of the regime officers, such as mentioning that the prisoner was killed by a stray bullet from outside or was bombed by terrorists.

Prison officials also used other means of torture and killing, such as beating iron pipes or neglecting to treat patients so that they collapsed and died.

1- Anas Kharqi, of Aleppo city, his body was numbered 26 by the regime security. His body is full of traces of burns, wounds and severe deformities that covered him from his face to his feet.

2- Aladdin Mohamed Haskoulak, of the al-Sukari neighbourhood in Aleppo, number 51, emaciated body and red-tinted legs, most likely as a result of blood flowing from an apparent wound in the middle of his thigh, most likely caused by a gunshot wound.

3- Ahmed Khalaf, of Haritan town, given number 9, deformed body and one arm almost completely, with a large and sunken hernia in the subumbilical part.

4- Iyad Farghali, of Damascus, who was given the number 53, and traces of abrasions appeared on his face, especially around the eyes.

Names and photos of Syrian army personnel who run Aleppo Central Prison and suspect of war crimes

Zaman al-Wasl published a list of the names of the most important officers who were at the head of their work in Aleppo prison during the prison siege.

Colonel Nidal Asbar Al Abdullah.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moaz Kizawi.

Captain Hussein Haj Ali.

Captain Raed Nadaf.

Lieutenant Jaafar Zuwaid (killed).

Lieutenant Jules Salloum (killed).

First Lieutenant Waheed Darwish.

Lieutenant Aws Eidi.

First Lieutenant Amjad Hassan.

Lieutenant Abdel Hamid Tammo (killed).

Lieutenant Ahmed Ibrahim.

LINK TO THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE WITH PHOTOS

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.