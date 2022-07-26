Syria Not Facing New Surge of COVID-19

Hospital bed occupancy rate is within minimum limits in all Syrian provinces, according to SANA.

Syria says it is not facing a new wave of Coronavirus as the hospital bed occupancy rate is within minimum limits in all Syrian provinces and there are no admissions to the intensive care unit as all the cases do not require special medical care.

Director of the Communicable and Chronic Diseases at the Health Ministry, Dr. Zuhair al-Sahwa, told SANA in a statement that the number of confirmed Coronavirus infections has increased over the last week compared to the decrease in the number of infections since last April.

Read Also: Syria Free of Monkeypox

Sahwa added that the increase in the number of infections doesn’t mean the start of a new wave, noting that most recorded cases show no or weak symptoms, particularly for those vaccinated.

He reiterated the importance of the coronavirus vaccines in protecting the people and societies and mitigating disease severity in case of infection.

Sahwa recommended committing to preemptive measures by applying social distancing and using the mask to limit the virus’s spread and reduce its symptoms.

The Health Ministry announced Yesterday that 52 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country, as 37 infections in Damascus.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.