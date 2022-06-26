Syrian Lava Haji: 2022 Netherlands Student of the Year

The Syrian student, who lives in the Netherlands, is described as confident and fully aware of what she wanted, according to Snack Syrian.

Lava Haji, a 19-year-old Syrian student, has won the 2022 Netherlands Student of the Year award, allowing her to become an ambassador for vocational education students in that country.

According to the official website for vocational education in the Netherlands, Haji won the title by a jury’s decision. The center described the Syrian student, who lives in the Netherlands, as confident and fully aware of what she wanted. For these reasons, she is a great ambassador.

Haji has been living with her family in the Dutch village of Garuer for nearly four and a half years. According to a Dutch newspaper, Haji said that [winning the award] was very exciting and important to her, and that she was happy to have won.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.