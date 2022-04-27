After Food Poisoning Spreads, Response Coordinators’ Condemn Some Organizations’ Disregard for Civilians’ Lives

Relief associations are providing rotten food to civilians in camps, which sparked the anger of the Response Coordinators, according to Shaam Network.

“The Idleb governorate is experiencing food poisoning among displaced civilians in camps in northwestern Syria. The illness has resulted from eating rotten food provided by relief associations operating in the region. In many cases, food poisoning cases have been recorded for women and children,” the Syria Response Coordinators’ Team has stated.

Syria’s team expressed their anger and deep concern at these reckless actions targeting the lives of many civilians.



The Response Coordinators’ Team stressed that not confronting these immoral and inhuman behaviors, including remaining silent about such actions, constitutes a moral and humanitarian crime. The team demanded that an inquiry commission be formed, with the results of the investigation to be made available for public comment.

The team called on stakeholders to suspend all kitchen operations and conduct an investigation into their procedures. Stakeholders should not allow organizations to provide any kind of meal without confirmation that they are authorized. Instead, they should resort to mobile kitchens operating within the camp to ensure the quality of food provided to displaced persons.

