NATO Pays Price for the U.S. Failed War in Afghanistan

The NATO allies of the U.S. are paying the price of the failed wars they've been dragged into, such as the war in Afghanistan, SANA writes.

The defeats of the United States of America continue in the wars it has launched in the Middle East, putting the burdens of its failures on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “NATO, which pays a significant part of the bill for those failed wars. After the miserable failure of the U.S. in the Iraq war and incurring losses amounting to more than four thousand soldiers and about a trillion dollars. In fact, 67 percent of Americans confirmed that the war in Iraq was not worth the trouble, according to a poll conducted by the American “CBS” network.

Today, after twenty years of its longest failed war, the U.S. is withdrawing from Afghanistan without conditions, which will be done by its NATO partners as well, after spending more than $38 billion in arming the Afghan army and providing it with the necessary equipment and training.

Former US President George W. Bush, who sent the U.S. Army to Afghanistan in 2001, described what he considered the withdrawal of NATO forces from it as a “mistake that will have serious consequences,” while the New York Times saw in a report that what happened reflects a catastrophic failure of the United States there.

As for the partners of the U.S. in NATO, they affirmed that the operation in Afghanistan was a failure. For example, Armin Laschet, head of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party which is led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said: “The withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan is the biggest debacle, NATO has suffered since its founding and we are facing a historic shift,” stressing the need for Germany to conduct a frank assessment of the mistakes with its NATO partners, according to AFP News Agency.

A failure not an agreement

At a time when America is trying to distance itself from its failure by promoting information that the Taliban’s seizure of power came as a result of agreements, Zamir Kabulov, Russian President’s special envoy to Afghanistan, stressed that “Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan was not the result of certain agreements, but rather the result of Washington’s failure in this country.”

Kabulov added that whoever promotes such ideas is trying in some way to justify the Americans’ failure in Afghanistan and to portray what happened as having been planned in advance, according to RIA Novosti Agency.

With the end of the U.S.’ longest failed war, there remain many questions about the justifications for Washington’s withdrawal in this way, as long as it has not achieved the goals it announced in 2001.

Remark by the Observer: U.S. President Joe Biden stated that Washington’s objective in Afghanistan was “not to build a Nation.” Rather, he said that the primary objective of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan was to make sure that the country is not used to plan attacks against it. An objective that “was reached ten years ago,” he added.

