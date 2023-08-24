Could a New Revolution Against Assad’s Regime Ignite?

The ongoing protests may continue and even intensify, but it's unlikely they will culminate in a revolution, Radwan Ziadeh writes for Syria TV.

As-Suwayda, Daraa, and parts of the Syrian coast are currently witnessing unprecedented protests due to the dire living conditions in Syria. The Syrian pound’s steep depreciation against the dollar, with rates reaching up to 15,000 pounds per dollar, has led to exorbitant price hikes and scarcity of essential goods in the markets. This economic turmoil has reduced over 3 million public sector employees, earning as little as 7 to 10 US dollars a month, to near-beggars.

The economic crisis has brought about a complete standstill, and both Assad and his security apparatus acknowledge this. It’s increasingly apparent that the Syrian state is on the brink of collapse with no foreseeable improvement, only a worsening and more catastrophic situation.

In response, the youth in As-Suwayda have spearheaded a protest movement demanding change—an unlikely prospect given the circumstances. The question now looms: could these protests evolve into a second popular revolution akin to what unfolded in Damascus and Aleppo? It’s important to remember that Assad’s response to past popular protests resulted in countless deaths through torture, starvation, and sieges. Assad’s regime seems indifferent to the suffering of the Syrian people and has shown no commitment to improving their lives.

The ongoing protests may continue and even intensify, but it’s unlikely they will culminate in a revolution like the one in 2011. The current Syrian population is burdened with profound pain, hunger, and loss. A revolution typically requires the involvement of a middle class to lead it effectively, yet Assad systematically eliminated emerging leaders and depleted Syria of its potential future leaders, leaving the nation bereft of a path to prosperity and security.

While every Syrian’s heart aches for the nation’s downfall and the humiliation its people have endured—seeking refuge and living in camps—it’s crucial to hold Assad fully accountable. Those who once supported Assad’s brutal regime, often referred to as shabiha, should consider the havoc they wreaked upon the Syrian revolution. By silencing and displacing its brightest leaders, they facilitated Assad’s vision of a desolate land.

Undoubtedly, the plight of Syria deeply pains every citizen witnessing the nation's downfall. The humiliation and suffering experienced by Syrians, forced into exile or camps, falls squarely on Assad's shoulders. His shabiha supporters, who defended his regime's actions while it massacred Syrians, now wish for this battered populace to revive an economy Assad himself strangled. The compass must remain clear for all, including those who stood by Assad as he crushed his people—ultimately transforming Syria into the barren wasteland he desired.

