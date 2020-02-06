Assad Regime Loses More Officers

Pro-regime sites have mourned the deaths of a number of officers who were killed in intense fighting with opposition forces reports Jesr.

Regime loyalist pages mourned General Wael Mohamed Salaha, who was from the town of al-Bahlouliyeh in Lattakia province, after he was killed in fighting in the Aleppo countryside.

A colonel, Ali Nasser Nasser, was also killed in the Aleppo countryside. He was from Jableh in the Bareeain village.

A lieutenant, Mohamed Salman Mustafa, from the town of al-Safsafa, also died, five days after being wounded in the Idleb countryside.

Lieutenant Suleiman Nimr Suleiman was killed in Aleppo. He was from Tartous, al-Darykish, the town of al-Bareekhiyeh.

Lieutenant Ali Haydar Zidan was killed. He was the brother of the slain Suleiman Haydar Zidan and was from the town of Zarbalit in the Akkar plains in Tartous. He was killed in Deir ez-Zor without more details of the incident made available.

The Idleb and Aleppo countryside are seeing heavy fighting between regime forces backed by Russia and Iranian militias and opposition groups, which has led to daily deaths on both sides.

