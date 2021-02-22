COVID-19 Vaccination Drive To Start Soon in Idleb

With vaccinations scheduled to begin next month, relief agencies rush to prepare the ground, writes Al-Souria Net.

Medical agencies and relief organizations are working in Idleb and the countryside of Aleppo to secure coronavirus vaccines, amid news of the possibility of starting the vaccination process next month.

The director of the vaccination program in the Assistance Coordination Unit, Muhammad al-Salem, told Alsouria Net, on Sunday, that it was agreed with the concerned authorities to supply the vaccine to 20 percent of the population, adding that the first batch would be 120 doses, sufficient for 60 people.

Dr. Rami Kilzi, Head of Community Programs at the Ministry of Health in the Interim Government, said that coordination is underway with all concerned actors, the most important of which are UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Syria Immunization Group in order to secure the vaccine.

Kilzi added that “the approved vaccine is the one by British AstraZeneca ASZ,” indicating that “the vaccination drive will take place in three stages.”

He stressed that “the first phase will cover 20 percent of the population this year, in three or four batches, and priority will be given to health workers, those suffering from chronic diseases, and adults over 55 years of age.”

Kilzi expected the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine in late March or early April, explaining that “the initially proposed number of doses is about 1,700,000 doses for 850,000 people.”

Kilzi called on the people in the northwestern regions of Syria to continue adhering to the preventive measures and not be complacent, and to cooperate with vaccination teams to take the vaccine upon its arrival, in order to preserve their safety and that of those around them.

The Minister of Health of the Syrian Interim Government, Dr. Maram al-Sheikh, said, last Friday, that “the epidemic has receded, and the curve has registered a clear decline during the last four weeks, as there was only one new case recorded in the previous days.”

