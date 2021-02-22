New Corridor Opened For Locals To Return To Their Homes in Idleb Countryside

A new corridor has opened for families who wish to return to government-controlled areas, according to SANA.

The Idleb province, in coordination with units of the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), has completed preparations to open the Trunbeh corridor in the Saraqib area of Idleb’s eastern countryside tomorrow morning.

The opening of the corridor aims to receive locals willing to leave areas controlled by terrorist organizations to their towns and villages which have been liberated from terrorism.

The Governor of Idleb, Muhammad Natouf, told a SANA reporter in a statement that a full medical staff equipped with a mobile clinic and an ambulance was prepared to receive the locals, and provide the necessary medical services to them at the corridor. In addition, the SARC has equipped its teams to provide aid to the returnees.

Natouf added that the General Secretariat of the Idleb Governorate has prepared a temporary make-shift center for the families and people wishing to return in the al-Sabeel neighborhood in Hama city, asserting that all necessary facilities will be provided to guarantee their return to their homes in villages liberated from terrorism.

For his part, the head of the SARC Idleb and Hama branch, Mohamed Watti, said that three teams affiliated to the branch were equipped to assess the situation of returning families at the corridor and meet their humanitarian needs in addition to securing their access to the temporary make-shift center in Hama.

Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with the Idleb Governorate, opened the corridor last year to receive students wishing to take their exams for basic and secondary education certificates, but the terrorist organizations prevented them from doing so.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.