YPG Car Bomb Wounds Six People Near Turkish Border

At least six people were wounded in a car bomb detonated in an opposition area near the Turkish border, local activists said Saturday.

The blast of Sajo village near Azaz town has followed a series of attacks by the powerful Kurdish People’s Protection Unit (YPG) militia on Turkish-held areas in the past few weeks since US President Joe Biden came to the Oval Office.

Firefighters rushed to a fire that broke out after the explosion that damaged surrounding shops and houses, Anadolu Agency said.

Northwestern Syria is administered by a self-styled opposition government.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG as terrorists for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey that has killed tens of thousands of people. The same fighters were the United States’ partners on the ground in fighting the Islamic State group.

