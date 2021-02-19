Russian Deputy Defense Minister Discusses With Pedersen Situation In Syria

Russia and the UN have discussed the strategy to create normal living conditions in Syria, writes SANA.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has met with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

“The two sides exchanged points of view on the situation in Syria within the framework of the political settlement process and activities of the Committee of discussing the constitution,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The statement added that talks pointed to the importance of the active participation of the relevant UN bodies to help in the reconstruction process in Syria and create normal living conditions in areas liberated from terrorism.

