Syria Affirms That Repeated Israeli Aggression Won’t Protect Its Partners

Israeli attacks on Syria will not protect Israel and its partners, reports SANA.

Syria has affirmed that Israel’s repeated attacks on its lands won’t succeed in protecting partners of the Israeli occupation and its agents of terrorist organizations.

“In the framework of the Israeli occupation policy, based on practicing state terrorism and providing continuous support to armed terrorist groups, and in violation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 350 of 1974 on the disengagement forces agreement, the Israeli occupation forces, at 1:18 a.m. on Monday, February 15, launched a new aggression on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic through several missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and Hebron in the occupied Palestinian territory, targeting the vicinity of Damascus city,” the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the President of Security Council on Monday.

The Ministry added that the Israeli aggression was synchronized with protests held by Syrians in the occupied Golan to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the comprehensive national strike of Feb. 14, 1982. Protestors maintained their rejection of the null annexation decision and asserted the fact that the Golan was – and still is – part of the Syrian Arab Republic’s territory, and that it will return to its sovereignty sooner or later, as it is an imperceptible right guaranteed by the UN Charter.

Earlier, the Syrian Arab Army air defenses repelled an Israeli missile aggression on the surroundings of Damascus.

A military source told SANA that, “on Monday at 01:18 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aggression with waves of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and al-Jalil on several targets in the surroundings of Damascus city.”

“Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them,” the source affirmed.

Over the years of the terrorist war waged against Syria, the Syrian air defenses have repelled a series of acts on the Syrian territories and downed most of the hostile missiles.

