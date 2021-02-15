Regime Intelligence Target Eastern Ghouta Bakery Queues 

Syrian intelligence members have forcibly conscripted young men from bakery queues in eastern Ghouta, according to Sowt Al-Asima.

On Saturday morning, the regime Intelligence continued its campaign of pursuing young men from eastern Ghouta, who are wanted for military service in the regime’s army, with the aim of forcibly recruiting them.

The Sowt Al-Asima correspondent said that patrols belonging to Military Security, and others belonging to the Military Police, targeted in their campaign this morning queues of people waiting for bread outside bakeries in the towns of Saqba, Kafr Batna, and Hazza in eastern Ghouta.

The correspondent added that the patrols came to the vicinity of the bakeries and all the youths were subjected to a security operation in search of the wanted men.

It was confirmed that the patrols arrested many young men wanted for compulsory and reserve military service and handed them over to the Military Police.

Regime Intelligence began a campaign of compulsory recruitment in eastern Ghouta on January 27, during which it raided many men’s barber shops and some gymnasiums in the region, coinciding with the establishment of temporary checkpoints in its neighborhoods, and arrested more than 50 young men and residents of the region for forcible recruitment.

The regime’s Intelligence Services used several ambulances to carry out the raids, including an ambulance belonging to the Al-Ahly Specialty Hospital and another belonging to the rapid ambulance system in the region, in order to set a trap for the youths, who would disappear as soon as the patrols entered their towns.

In 2020, the Sowt Al-Asima team documented 39 security campaigns launched by the Regime Intelligence and Military Police in Damascus and its countryside, aimed at arresting young men who failed to perform military and compulsory service, during which at least 694 young men were forcibly recruited into the Syrian regime army.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.