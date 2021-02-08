Arnous Affirms Continued Governmental Support To Tourism Sector

The Syrian Prime Minister has emphasized the government’s support to boost the tourism industry by investing in Syria’s natural resources, writes the Syria Times.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous has affirmed the continued government support to the tourism sector to help it overcome the damages caused by terrorism. This decision appears in line with the governmental efforts to boost all economic and productive sectors in accordance with development priorities and available resources.

Arnous’ remarks came during his meeting with the Federation of Chambers of Tourism.

Arnous underlined the importance of cooperation between the Federation of Chambers of Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism in setting up plans to develop the tourism sector, investing in the natural resources that Syria possesses in an optimal manner and creating the appropriate environment to attract investments and stimulate domestic tourism.

He highlighted the necessity of expanding the investments of the Federation, enhancing communications with expatriate investors and owners of faltering tourism facilities, and coordinating with the authorities concerned to provide what is needed to re-operate them.

The PM called on the Federation to submit initiatives to activate tourism among the provinces due to its social dimension and its important role in introducing tourist destinations across the country.

