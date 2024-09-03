Syria Condemns Western Seizure of Russian Assets

The Syrian government has strongly condemned the attempts by Western countries to seize financial assets belonging to the Russian Federation, labelling these actions as a blatant violation of fundamental principles and norms of international law.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry warned that this “reckless behaviour” by Western nations, in their efforts to confiscate the sovereign assets of independent states, could have dire consequences for the global financial system.

“Syria draws attention to the fact that this reckless behaviour of Western countries in their attempts to seize the sovereign assets of independent countries will lead to devastating consequences for the global financial system,” the ministry stated.

The ministry further criticized these measures as a clear indication that Western countries are abandoning their commitment to respect property rights and the principle of state immunity.

Expressing regret over these developments, the ministry emphasized that such policies only serve to erode trust and exacerbate existing global issues.

