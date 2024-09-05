Syria Today – New Social Security Fees Increase Pressure on Syrians in Jordan; Man Enters Israel From Quneitra

In today’s news round on Syria, we examine key issues affecting the region and its people. Syrian refugees in Jordan face mounting financial challenges as new social security fees and work permit costs make it increasingly difficult for them to access essential benefits, sparking calls for reform. Meanwhile, an in-depth analysis by Nate Schenkkan explores how the Syrian civil war has reshaped Turkish politics and U.S.-Turkey relations, with President Erdoğan’s authoritarian grip tightening in the aftermath. The question of whether Syria is safe for deportations resurfaces in Germany, with experts asserting that no part of the country is secure due to ongoing violence and repression. Lastly, the IDF arrested a man near the Syrian-Israeli border, raising concerns about the handling of such incidents along the tense border region.

Sky-high fees with few benefits: What’s wrong with social security for Syrians in Jordan

The New Humanitarian has published an article which discusses the challenges Syrian refugees in Jordan face due to new social security fees and work permit costs, following the end of the Jordan Compact. Since July, Syrian refugees have been required to pay significantly higher fees for work permits, making it nearly impossible for most of them to afford. The Compact, which previously allowed reduced fees, aimed to integrate Syrian refugees into the formal labor market. However, as international funding wanes, the system has become unsustainable for many refugees, leaving them with mounting debts from unpaid social security contributions.

While Jordan’s approach to including refugees in the national social security system has been praised internationally, refugees view it as more of a burden than a benefit. Many are unable to access social protection benefits, such as pensions or injury compensation, and they are skeptical about the system’s ability to meet their needs.

The article advocates for reform, suggesting that refugees should have an option to exit the government’s social security system and sign up for private insurance. This, alongside long-term solutions focusing on refugees’ rights and needs, would help address the growing disillusionment with the current system.

How Syria Broke Turkey

Nate Schenkkan published a long analysis in War on the Rocks titled “How Syria Broke Turkey,” exploring the profound impact of the Syrian civil war on Turkish politics and its relationship with the United States. He argues that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s push for rapprochement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad marks a significant shift, reflecting the chaotic and turbulent decade Turkey experienced during the 2010s.

Schenkkan highlights how Erdoğan initially embraced the Arab Spring and the Syrian revolution, viewing them as opportunities to reshape the Middle East and strengthen his domestic political standing. However, the failure of these revolutions, combined with Turkey’s internal unrest, such as the Gezi Park protests, the collapse of peace talks with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the rise of the Islamic State, led to increased authoritarianism in Turkey. The failed 2016 coup attempt further intensified Erdoğan’s crackdown on opposition groups, including the Gülen movement, Kurds, and civil society, solidifying his grip on power.

Schenkkan also critiques the U.S. response to the Syrian crisis, particularly its decision to work with Kurdish forces in northern Syria against the Islamic State, which damaged U.S.-Turkish relations. He suggests that Washington’s limited engagement in the region exacerbated tensions and failed to account for the broader impact on Turkey.

The analysis concludes by advocating for a rethinking of U.S. policy toward Turkey. Instead of seeking a grand reset, Schenkkan calls for a patient, strategic approach that builds long-term ties with Turkish society and prepares for a potential post-Erdoğan era, as the political landscape in Turkey may shift toward more inclusive governance.

Is any part of Syria safe for deportations?

In a long report, DW discusses the debate in Germany over whether Syrian nationals convicted of crimes should be deported back to Syria, following a fatal stabbing in Solingen by a Syrian man. The debate has intensified due to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and media reports of refugees vacationing in Syria.

Syria is currently divided into four regions: areas controlled by Bashar al-Assad, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Turkey, and Syrian Kurdish forces. Experts like André Bank and Carsten Wieland argue that none of these regions are safe for deportation due to ongoing repression, violence, and human rights abuses.

Assad’s regime continues to carry out forced disappearances and torture, HTS imposes strict control and suppresses dissent, Turkish-controlled areas witness widespread abuses, and Kurdish-controlled areas face political repression. Therefore, they conclude that Syria remains unsafe for deportations.

Israel arrests man who illegally crossed into Israel from Syria

Israel arrested a suspect near the Syrian-Israeli border on Wednesday, JPost.com reported. The suspect approached a security zone area, leading the army to fire off some shots to try to distance him from the border.

Although maybe the army would have wanted its forces to fire in the air, the suspect was wounded by the IDF warning fire.

Further, the Israeli army is probing the incident, possibly because it did not wish the suspect to be shot if he presented a nuisance and did not present an immediate danger.

Prior to the current war, such events, often involving poor shepherds or persons with mental issues, were not that uncommon.

Often, such persons were questioned and then returned to Syria.