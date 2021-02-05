China To Send 150,000 Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine, 20 Ventilators, 750 Tons of Rice To Syria

The Chinese Ambassador in Damascus has reaffirmed China’s cooperation and support to the Syrian government in the form of aid, writes SANA.

China has decided to provide Syria with 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, 20 ventilators and 750 tons of rice, according to the Chinese Ambassador in Damascus Feng Biao.

The ambassador told the Damascus-based Al-Watan newspaper that the vaccine will be sent as an aid to the Syrian government.

He added that the continuity of unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed on Syria by some countries increase the suffering of the Syrian people.

“China as a dear partner and friend of Syria will go ahead with offering aid to Damascus,” the ambassador added, pointing out that his country sent a big quantity of medical equipment to Syria last year.

Biao concluded by saying, “I believe that the friendly cooperation between China and Syria will be enhanced under the personal care of the two countries’ leaders.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.