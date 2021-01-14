Cabinet: Gradual Improvement in Providing Oil Derivatives Soon

The Cabinet has met to discuss the petroleum situation and the spread of the coronavirus writes SANA.

The Cabinet affirmed that the petroleum derivatives situation will gradually improve during the few coming days, with the arrival of new imports to meet the needs of citizens and other other pivotal sectors.

The Cabinet, in its weekly session, headed by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, discussed the situation of the wheat crop in all provinces, in addition to the afforestation campaigns to replant the areas affected by fires.

It also tackled the spread of coronavirus, reaffirming the all the requirements of hospitals and the medical cadres will be secured to combat the epidemic, and it approved the Health Ministry’s plan to import the coronavirus vaccine.

