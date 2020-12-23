Syria, Belarus Discuss Bolstering Economic and Trade Cooperation Relations

Syria and Belarus have met to discuss their relationship and their future cooperation writes SANA.

The Syrian Ambassador to Belarus, Mohammad al-Omrani, discussed with Minister of Defense Industries and head of the Belarusian side in the Joint Syrian-Belarusian Intergovernmental Committee for Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Bantus the existing cooperation relations between the two countries.

The pair reviewed efforts to develop relations in the economic and trade fields through the Intergovernmental Committee meetings scheduled to be held in Minsk next year and ways to enhance them in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two sides affirmed their reciprocal support for the stances of the two countries in various international forums and their positions in the face of terrorism and the attempts at external interference in their internal affairs.

