A New European Envoy Destined for Failure

As of now, there is no official decision from the European Union to appoint a special envoy to Syria. However, recent reports from various sources, citing an Italian newspaper, suggest that Austrian Christian Berger—head of the EU mission in Egypt—might take on the role once his term in Cairo concludes, though his position there is open-ended.

Meanwhile, Syrians brace for inevitable disappointment as Europe appears to bend to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s pressure for a shift in EU policy toward the Damascus regime. For months, Meloni has been lobbying intensively in Brussels, leveraging her influence and that of her allies across Europe to push for a policy change that mirrors her own vision.

Before dismantling the illusions surrounding this potential decision, it’s crucial to recall that many countries, East and West, have never fully severed relations with the Assad regime. Even those imposing sanctions have maintained some level of security coordination with it. Arab states, despite Syria’s suspension from the Arab League, continued various forms of contact until Syria’s seat was recently reinstated.

Deceit

Yet, this re-engagement has not changed Assad’s standing. Though he possesses the formal trappings of a head of state, he remains a leader without genuine respect or influence. At Arab summits, for instance, handshakes he receives are notably brief, with others keen to minimize interaction. This was evident at the recent Arab League summit, where Assad’s silence underscored his diminished stature—a figure effectively steered by others to avoid errors that could further damage his position.

Setting aside Assad’s brutal repression of Syrians and his role in destabilizing Arab nations through his alliance with Iran—an alliance that aggressively pursues subversive policies—his response to Arab demands has been one of blatant disregard. Since Syria’s reinstatement in the League, Assad pledged to cooperate with an Arab Contact Committee overseeing his commitments. However, any respect he briefly gained by nominally agreeing to these terms quickly evaporated as he reverted to familiar tactics of evasion, deception, and delay on key issues.

In a recent visit to Damascus, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reportedly pressed Assad to respond meaningfully to the Arab initiative for Syria. According to sources, Safadi highlighted the need to amend Assad’s initial response, which was submitted prior to the Lebanon conflict and ignored the demand for Iranian forces, their militias, and Hezbollah to withdraw from Syria—a fundamental condition of the Arab plan.

Assad’s habitual deceit will be of little use when a European envoy finally arrives in Damascus, likely to press him on stalled issues like the safe return of refugees, resettlement for those European courts have ordered deported, and the establishment of a stable environment for returnees. Assad is expected to pressure the envoy to lobby on his behalf in Brussels, demanding concessions, starting with the repeal of the EU’s three core policies: no normalization with Damascus, no lifting of sanctions, and no reconstruction funding without tangible progress on the political process, as outlined in UN Resolution 2254. He will likely also insist on quashing criminal convictions against himself, his brother, and other regime associates for crimes against humanity—and might even audaciously request emergency funds to support his handling of returning refugees. These expectations reflect a leader who, against all reason, believes the world is poised to return to him with apologies.

The mission is destined to fail—not due to the incompetence of those tasked with it, but because its architects, particularly Meloni and her allies, are driven by illusions nurtured by Vladimir Putin and far-right allies in Europe. Their agenda to rehabilitate Assad’s regime is a fantasy, not a strategy.

They seem blind to the long line of envoys sent by various nations to engage Damascus on myriad issues, only to return empty-handed. Every diplomatic effort has ended in disappointment and failure, as Assad’s regime remains unwavering.

The appointment of yet another European envoy to Damascus isn’t likely to alarm anyone. Instead, it risks dragging everyone back into the same tedious farce—a cycle of futility that has persisted without progress since 2011.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.