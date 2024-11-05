Swedish Government Considers New Measures Against Individuals Who ‘Threaten Security

A Swedish government commission is proposing measures to expedite the deportation process for individuals deemed a “security threat” but who cannot be deported due to international law constraints.

The committee has recommended a range of drastic actions aimed at limiting the rights and benefits of such individuals, particularly concerning their right to work and freedom of movement.

Key recommendations include restricting access to work permits, registration in the civil registry, public assistance, and travel within the EU. The committee also proposed banning education and imposing movement restrictions, with these being the most prominent measures.

Additionally, the committee suggested that individuals who cannot be deported should receive only basic daily assistance and healthcare. It also recommended replacing temporary residence permits, in cases where deportation cannot be enforced, with a simple postponement of the deportation decision.

Swedish Immigration Minister Johan Forssell emphasized the need for effective legislation to carry out deportations swiftly, especially for individuals who pose a security threat or have committed serious crimes. He proposed that such individuals be required to regularly check in with the Swedish Migration Agency or the police, and be subject to restrictions on movement and educational access.

According to Compex, the number of people identified as posing a security threat to Sweden currently stands at 340. The committee’s proposed measures are slated to be implemented by 2026.

