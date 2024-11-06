People Assembly Refers Draft 2025 Budget Law to Budget and Accounts Committee for Study

During the resumption of its ninth session of the first regular session of the fourth legislative term, the People’s Assembly, chaired by Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh, referred the draft state budget law for the fiscal year 2025 to the Budget and Accounts Committee for further study and the preparation of an official report.

Dr. Ghassan Saket, Chairman of the Budget and Accounts Committee, emphasized the importance of increasing financial allocations for governorates affected by terrorism and the recent earthquake disaster, as well as for productive projects. He noted the interventions made by Council members regarding the financial statement during previous legislative sessions. These interventions, which included diverse and well-founded proposals, raised legitimate and realistic demands. Dr. Saket assured that these will be fully considered during the committee’s discussions with relevant ministries on the 2025 budget draft.

Minister of Finance Dr. Riyad Abdel Raouf confirmed that the draft budget law was developed after an in-depth and realistic study by the concerned authorities. The goal is to boost investment and foster a qualitative leap in government operations, both administrative and economic. Dr. Abdel Raouf pointed out that a significant portion of the budget has been allocated to investment spending, which is expected to drive high productivity rates and accelerate economic development.

The Finance Minister also praised the proposals and ideas put forward by Assembly members, emphasizing that they are of great interest to the government. He reassured that the government would continue to coordinate with the Budget and Accounts Committee throughout the budget discussions to ensure their thorough consideration.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.