Idleb Opens First University Hospital in Northern Syria

Idleb’s first university hospital has opened, providing facilities for students to learn and services for locals to secure medical treatment writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

The University of Idleb has inaugurated the first university hospital in the opposition-held northern Syria, providing the needed materials for the students of the faculties of medicine and pharmacy.

Dr. Ahmed Abu Hajar, President of the University of Idleb, said that, “We opened an outpatient clinic and a radiology department that contains a CT scanner, laboratory, intensive care and operating suite on the first floor, with six operating rooms, in addition to a pharmacy to serve the needs of the people of the liberated areas and the education of our students.

“We have around 12,000 students at the faculty of medicine and 600 at the paramedical institutes. Now we have five beds for intensive care, and two months from now we will have 14. Later we will expand to the second floor and the total number of beds will hopefully reach 27.

“Around 600 students in the fourth, fifth, and sixth years of their studies at the faculty of medicine and about 300 at the other medical institutes will be undergoing their practical classes and will be trained at the Idleb University Hospital.

“The administration of al-Hawa crossing is financing the establishment and operational costs of the hospital for a period of five years. There will be about 40 specialized doctors who will oversee lectures at the faculty and the hospital. The objective is to provide academic medical training as well as medical services for the people of the region.”

