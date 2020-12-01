Mossad Helped Former Syrian Spy Chief Wanted for War Crimes To Flee To Austria

Brigadier General Khaled al-Halabi has reportedly been settled in Austria, with the help of Israeli intelligence agents, after serving as chief of Syrian intelligence in Raqqa from 2009 until 2013 writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

A former Syrian intelligence official who was refused asylum in France was reportedly able to escape to Austria with the help of Mossad.

Brigadier General Khaled al-Halabi, served as chief of Syrian intelligence in Raqqa from 2009 until 2013,

An investigation by the Daily Telegraph claimed that he was helped to leave the country and start a new life.

The investigation also found that a lawsuit has been filed against Halabi in a western country for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to the complaint, during his time in charge prisoners in a Raqqa facility were murdered, tortured, and sexually assaulted.

Halabi has denied any wrongdoing.

France’s espionage agency, DGSE, helped Syria’s former general holiday to France in 2014, although it was denied asylum in the country in 2015 because it was involved in criminal acts.

Mysteriously, he was then transported from France to Austria by Israeli intelligence agents where he was granted asylum, a judicial source told the Daily Telegraph.

‘Since he was not really ready to seek asylum in France, he would make contact with Mossad, who was in contact with Austria’s BVT. [the country’s domestic intelligence agency], ‘The source said.

The report claimed that his asylum application was granted in December 2015 and Austrian authorities provided him with a four-bedroom apartment in Vienna.

The scandal has taken place in Austria since it emerged in the country’s press this month, with many MPs describing Halabi as a ‘war criminal’.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.