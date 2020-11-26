Sweden To Support Participation of Autonomous Administration in Negotiations for Syrian Solution

Sweden has called for the inclusion of the Syrian Democratic Council and Autonomous Administration in the Constitutional Committee and UN talks regarding a political process in Syria reports North Press.

Sweden will work to involve the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in the United Nations meetings regarding the political process in Syria, Ann Linde, the Swedish Foreign Minister has said.

Linde’s words came in an online meeting, she held with the SDC and the Autonomous Administration leaders via Zoom, according to a statement of the External Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration.

Linde added that the participation of the SDC and the Autonomous Administration in the sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and in the discussions of the UN regarding the political process in Syria is necessary.

Linde expressed her country’s support for the efforts of the SDC regarding the intra-Syrian dialogue, and the intra-Kurdish dialogue, and stressed the need for its success.

The meeting was attended by Ilham Ahmed, the head of the SDC Executive Board, Badran Jia Kurd, Deputy Co-Chair of the Autonomous Administration, and Abdulkarim Omar, Co-Chair of the Autonomous Administration Department of Foreign Relations.

