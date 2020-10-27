Syrian President Appoints Governors of Raqqa and Idleb

For the first time in a number of years, Assad has appointed governors for Idleb and Raqqa, despite them being outside the control of the government reports Al-Masdar.

On Monday, President Bashar al-Assad, issued a decision to “appoint governors for the governorates of Raqqa and Idleb,” the first time he has done so in years.

The Syrian Presidency said in a statement that, “President Assad issued Decree No. 293/2020, to appoint Abdul-Razzaq Khalifa as Governor of Raqqa Governorate,” and, “Decree No. 297/2020 appointing Muhammad Natouf as Governor of Idleb Governorate.”

Assad also issued other decisions to appoint governors for Hama, Quneitra, and Deir ez-Zor.

It should be pointed out that the administrative capitals of Idleb and Raqqa are currently under the control of two separate entities.

Idleb city was captured by Jaish al-Fateh in the Spring of 2015 and is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.

Raqqa city was captured by the Free Syrian Army and Jabhat al-Nusra in late 2012 and has been under the control of two other entities since then, including the Islamic State from 2014 – 2017 and the Syrian Democratic Forces from 2017 to present.

