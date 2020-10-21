216 Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Opposition Areas: Laboratory

Idleb is fast becoming the epicentre of an outbreak of COVID-19, with cases rising fast and very limited access to healthcare or humanitarian services reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Laboratory recorded 216 new COVID-19 infections and one death out of 741 tests — the highest daily increase in cases to date, in the liberated areas, bringing the total number to 2,865.

Mohammed Hallaj, the Director of the Syria Response Coordinators team, said that, “Unfortunately today brings the highest daily toll, as well as a decrease in the number of recoveries with only 44 people recovering today, bringing the number to 1,300. With 45 percent of cases still active, the risks are higher than ever.”

The camps also recorded the highest numbers with 22 new cases and 23 among healthcare workers. According to Hallaj, the numbers are expected to increase further in the coming days.

“With 1,010 new cases recorded today, Idleb has become the epicenter of the pandemic for several reasons, mainly the failure to adhere to the preventive measures and the absence of imposing quarantine and penalties for those who break it. However, the most important reason remains the absent humanitarian response to the crisis. The liberated areas are in great need of cleaning supplies and disinfectants, masks and gloves, both for the people and for the medical staff,” said Hallaj.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.