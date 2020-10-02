Bicycle Prices Soar Due to Gas Crisis

The fuel crisis is pushing an increasing number of Syrians to switch to bikes, Al-Mashhad reports

Bicycles have become quite popular in Syria with the intensifying shortage of gas and the high prices on the black market, according to the President of the Aleppo Cycling Club, Aarfan Jaalouk.

The price of a locally-made bicycle has increased by about 25%, reaching almost 1.5 million Syrian Pounds, and surpassing the cost of imported ones, according to local newspaper Al-Watan. Bike maintenance cost has also doubled

As a result of the petrol shortages crisis, while cars have been lining up to get gas throughout Syria.

The gas crisis is not the only crisis in Syria. Markets are witnessing a hike in prices and a shortage of basic needs, including bread and natural gas.

