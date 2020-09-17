Foreign Ministry: Trump’s Statements Show That US Administration Is Rogue and an Outlaw State

Following statements that US President Donald Trump wanted to assassinate Bashar al-Assad, the Foreign Ministry has hit back describing the US as criminals writes SANA.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed that the statements by the head of the US administration about targeting President Bashar al-Assad shows that this administration is rogue and outlaw and follows the same methods of killing and liquidation as terrorist organizations, without consideration of any principles or any legal, human, or ethical rules, with the aim of achieving its interests in the region.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the statements of head of US administration about targeting President Bashar al-Assad show clearly the level to which the thinking and political behavior of the US administration has declined, and they are a regime of bandits who take up crime to reach their goals.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.