Syria Supports Belarus in Face of Attempts to Interfere in its Domestic Affairs

Syria expressed its standing by the friendly Republic of Belarus, in the face of foreign intervention attempts in its domestic affairs, and its solidarity with the elected president Alexander Lukashenko.

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Thursday, that the Syrian Arab Republic is following with big concern the developments of events in the friendly Republic of Belarus and expressing its standing by its side in the face of foreign intervention attempts in its domestic affairs.

The ministry added that Syria affirms its support and solidarity with the elected Belarusian president, Mr. Alexander Lukashenko, it also expresses its rejection and condemnation of the insistence of some well-known countries to undermine the legitimate elected governments in independent and sovereign countries. It is surprised that some Western countries continue to threaten security and stability in many countries and promote projects of chaos and division in an effort to dominate peoples’ choices and decisions and control their capabilities and resources, the Ministry also said.

