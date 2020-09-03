Lavrov, Pedersen to Discuss Situation in Syria on Thursday

Pedersen and Lavrov meet in Moscow as the Russians also talk to Turkey over the situation in Syria, state news agency SANA reports

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive on Thursday in Moscow UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to discuss the situation in Syria.

In a press statement, Zakharova said that the meeting is scheduled on the agenda of Minister Lavrov for today.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said today that the Russian president’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with a Russian-Turkish common delegation chaired by Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sedat Onal, the situation in Syria.

The Ministry also said that discussions between the two sides concentrated on the tasks of maintaining stability on the ground and moving the political process forwards.

“Views were exchanged on the current situation in Idleb and the subsequent steps within the frameworks of implementing the Russian-Turkish agreement,” the Ministry went on to say.

The Ministry stressed that the two sides reiterated that there is no alternative to the political process led by Syrians themselves in light of the UN support as it was stipulated by UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254.

