Ayman Asfari: A Leading Candidate for Syria’s Transitional Government?

Reports are emerging that Syrian-British businessman Ayman Asfari is being considered as a potential candidate to lead Syria’s transitional government, expected to be announced in the coming weeks. While this information remains unconfirmed, recent political developments suggest that his name is gaining traction within Syrian political circles.

Asfari, a globally recognized businessman, has not been directly involved in Syria’s political landscape and does not possess a strong domestic political base. However, his international profile and reputation as a technocrat could make him a suitable choice for the new leadership, particularly in a government seeking to navigate Syria’s complex transition.

A Technocratic Choice for Stability

Observers believe that appointing Asfari as Prime minister could serve multiple interests, as his background does not pose a direct challenge to key factions in power. As a technocrat, he may be perceived as a neutral figure acceptable to various actors, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant force in northwestern Syria. His roots in Idlib—HTS’s stronghold—could further facilitate his integration into the emerging political framework.

Strengthening this speculation are reports of Asfari’s recent engagement with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the newly appointed president of the transitional phase, as well as his presence alongside Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani at the recent Paris conference. These interactions indicate that he is already being positioned within diplomatic and political discussions surrounding Syria’s future leadership.

Bridging Syria to the International Community

One of Asfari’s key advantages is his extensive network within Western political and business circles. His involvement in Syrian civil society initiatives and humanitarian efforts has earned him credibility among international stakeholders. His leadership could help improve the transitional government’s global standing, potentially easing sanctions and attracting much-needed foreign investment to aid Syria’s economic recovery.

Who is Ayman Asfari?

Born in Idlib in 1958, Ayman Asfari is one of the most prominent Syrian businessmen on the international stage. A long-time opponent of the Assad regime, he faced an arrest warrant issued by Damascus on charges of “terrorism financing” due to his support for humanitarian and civil society efforts in Syria. He played a key role in funding organizations such as the White Helmets and co-founded Madaniya, an umbrella platform for various Syrian civil initiatives.

Asfari’s professional career spans over two decades in the energy sector. He began his journey in Oman’s construction industry before becoming a key partner in Petrofac, a leading energy services company. Currently, he serves as CEO of Venterra Group, a company specializing in offshore wind energy. He is also an active member of influential institutions such as the American University of Beirut’s Board of Trustees, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Chatham House Advisory Board.

His deep ties to the West, combined with his business acumen and civil society work, make him a compelling candidate for Syria’s transitional leadership. If appointed, his role could be pivotal in shaping the country’s path toward stability and reconstruction.

What Lies Ahead?

While no official confirmation has been made regarding Asfari’s candidacy, his growing presence in diplomatic and political engagements suggests that he is a strong contender for a leading role in Syria’s transitional government. His appointment could mark a strategic shift in Syria’s post-conflict governance, balancing internal political considerations with the need to re-establish international credibility.

As Syria moves toward forming its new government, all eyes will be on how political negotiations unfold and whether Asfari’s technocratic credentials will earn him the position at the helm of the country’s next phase.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.