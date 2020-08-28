Regime Security Set Fire To Iranian Property in al-Bukamal

After a disagreement over landlines, members of the Military Security set fires to the post office in al-Bukamal, injuring a number of Iranian militia guards reports Ayn Al-Furat.

A number of Iranian Revolutionary Guards militia members were injured after elements of the regime’s Military Security set ablaze the al-Bukamal post office, east of Deir ez-Zor. The act was the result of a dispute due to between the two parties.

The dispute erupted between the military security and the Revolutionary Guards after Haj Askar, the leader of the Revolutionary Guards, refused to provide Military Security personnel and officers with landlines.

Members of the Military Security responded by burning parts of and equipment at the post office in al-Bukamal. The fire resulted in the injury of a number of mail guard employees, who sustained moderate burns.

Iranian forces and Iraqi and foreign militias supporting the Assad regime are deployed in large areas in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, especially between the border cities of al-BuKamal and al-Mayadeen.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.