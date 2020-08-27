Iran Renews Support for a Political Solution To Crisis in Syria

As the Constitutional Committee resumes work, Iran has expressed its desire to see a political solution to the crisis in Syria implemented writes SANA.

Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji reiterated his country’s support to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Khaji discussed with the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, in Geneva means of finding a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

The two sides also discussed the agenda for the third round of the mini-committee of the expanded body of the Constitutional Committee.

