Russian Air Force Launches Heavy Strikes Against ISIS in Central Syria

The Russian forces have conducted airstrikes against the Islamic State in central Syria, following a number of attacks against the Syrian Arab Army reports Al-Masdar.

The Russian Air Force has been hammering the Islamic State’s (ISIS) positions in central Syria, targeting a number of the terrorist group’s hideouts in the vast Badiya al-Sham region.

According to reports, Russian jets, backed by the Syrian Air Force, targeted the Islamic State’s positions across the eastern countryside of Homs, resulting in the destruction of the terrorist group’s hideouts near the administrative border of Deir ez-Zor.

The Russian Air Force recently stepped up their strikes in central Syria after the Islamic State carried out ambushes against the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) in the al-Mayadeen countryside and Badiya al-Sukhnah area.

ISIS has taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to carry out ambushes and raids against the Syrian army and their allies, while wreaking havoc further east in areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Syrian army has responded to these attacks by sending reinforcements into this vast desert region; however, ISIS has been able to evade sight by hiding in one of the many caves between the Deir ez-Zor, Homs, Raqqa, and Suweida governorates.

