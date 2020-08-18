Regime Soldiers Killed in Rare Coalition Airstrike on Northeastern Syria

In the first deadly incident of its kind in six months, two Syrian regime soldiers were killed on Monday in a coalition airstrike reports Asharq Al-Awsat.

Two Syrian regime soldiers were killed on Monday in a coalition air strike in Qamishli after regime forces at a checkpoint turned back a coalition patrol, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The strike, confirmed by regime news agency SANA, was carried out after the checkpoint refused passage to the coalition patrol in the northeastern Syrian city.

“One soldier was martyred and two others wounded… when a US aircraft targeted an army checkpoint,” SANA reported, giving a lower death toll.

It said the strike came “southeast of Qamishli after the checkpoint prevented a US occupation convoy from passing”.

Monday’s strike was the first deadly incident of its kind in six months, the Observatory said, although tensions are not unusual in the area, where different groups and countries compete for control on the ground.

Syrian Kurdish and US coalition forces, as well as Assad regime and Russian troops, are all deployed in the area.

There was no immediate comment from the US-led coalition, which is allied with the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeastern region.

