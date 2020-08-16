What Happened Over the Weekend

A young girl has dies in al-Hol camp, a motorcycle bomb has killed one in Jarablus, a drone strike has hit two vehicles in Idleb and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham has arrested an American activist. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

1. A young girl died due to lack of healthcare in al-Hol camp in Hassakeh’s eastern countryside, which is controlled by the US occupation-backed Syrain Democratic Forces. Civil sources told SANA’s reporter that the lack of healthcare in al-Hol camp caused the death of the girl, as the camp witnesses a state of continuous deterioration of its residents’ conditions, shortage of water, food materials and unhealthy conditions, which led to spread of diseases, and among children in particular.

2. A rigged motorcycle exploded in the border city Jarablus in northern Syria, killing one person and wounding seven more people. The blast took place in the city center near the main bakery, according to Zaman Al-Wasl.

3. Eight children under five years of age have died within days of each other in a northeastern Syria camp hosting thousands of relatives of jihadists, the Save the Children charity said on Thursday, according to Middle East Eye. Health and nutrition services have deteriorated rapidly in the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, where the children died over a five-day period, it said. “The spike in under-five mortality was recorded between Aug. 6-10, 2020, and is more than three times higher than the mortality rate since the beginning of 2020,” a statement said.

4. A suspected US drone strike targeted two vehicles in the northern countryside of Idleb on Thursday, resulting in their subsequent destruction. According to opposition reports, seen by Al-Masdar, the drone, which is believed to belong to the US-led International Coalition, struck two vehicles near the town of Sarmada, north of the administrative capital of Idleb. The reports from the scene of the attack indicate that both vehicles were destroyed and all passengers were either killed or wounded.

5. Al-Monitor reported that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham militants arrested American-born activist Bilal Abdul Kareem in Syria’s Idleb province Thursday, his stepson said in a video posted to social media. Abdul Kareem was taken from his car and taken into custody by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham militants along with his driver, identified as Abu Mohamad al-Homsi, near the city of Atmeh in the Idleb countryside, the stepson said. The arrest followed Abdul Kareem’s interview of Racquell Hayden-Best, wife of Tauqir Sharif, a British aid worker arrested in June by the militant group. Hayden-Best claimed on Abdul Kareem’s social media outlet, On the Ground News, that her husband had been tortured by the militants.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.