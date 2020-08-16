Al-Mousawat Hospital Director Speaks Out

A doctor in Damascus has noted that the curve of infections is flattening and that most of the infections were not exhibiting serious symptoms writes Syria Scope.

The General Director of the al-Mouwasat University Hospital in Damascus, Issam al-Amin, addressed important points that describe the current reality of the coronavirus, based on the number of suspected cases at the hospital.

He indicated that a few days ago, a flat curve of infections was observed compared to the upward curve that had preceded during the past weeks. According to Amin, no increase in the number of infections at al-Mouwasat University Hospital was observed.

Amin indicated that a large percentage of infections are of the mild and moderate type, which is usually accompanied with mild symptoms, which may not require isolation within the hospital. Those cases should rather self-quarantine, adhere to health procedures, and follow the course of treatment that is necessary to recover from the disease. Amin indicated that about 90 percent of infections at al-Mouwasat University Hospital are of the mild and medium type.

He noted a greater awareness and commitment on the part of citizens nowadays. He called for adherence to health and preventive measures, and to consult a doctor and the right specialists should the patient notice any symptoms.

Amin revealed that the number of beds allocated to suspected cases in the isolation and care departments increased by 14, bringing the total number of beds to 110, as part of the precautionary measures and response to the number of infections.

The Ministry of Health announced, on Saturday evening, that 78 new infections had been recorded, five of which had recovered, in addition to two deaths.

The ministry indicated in a statement that the total number of infections recorded in Syria until Saturday evening reached 1,593, of which 408 recovered and 60 died.

