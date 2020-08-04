Hezbollah Reveals for First Time Syria’s Role in 2006 War

In an interview with Al-Manar, a political aide has revealed the support Syria provided during the July 2006 war and expressed gratitude to President Assad writes Al-Masdar.

Hezbollah’s political aide Hussein Hussein Khalil revealed details regarding the role that Syria played in supporting Hezbollah during the July 2006 war against Israel.

In a television interview on Al-Manar TV, Khalil pointed out that, “the Syrian army provided military supplies to the resistance during the July war,” stressing that, “President Bashar al-Assad is a key partner in the victory over Israel, and his position is absolutely unforgettable.”

He pointed out, “the Syrian army opened its warehouses and sent all the quality weapons to the resistance. Major General Mohammed Suleiman, who was subsequently assassinated, supervised the transfer of these weapons, in the last days of the war, especially during the Israeli Merkava tank massacre.”

Khalil revealed a message sent by President Assad to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, delivered by Major General Assef Shawkat, who was assassinated at the beginning of the Syrian crisis, and the letter confirmed the Syrian army’s readiness to move towards the front if the resistance deems it appropriate, even if it is forced to move towards the western Beqaa.

Khalil added that, “the Secretary-General of Hezbollah has not forgotten the role played by President Assad.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.