SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi Meets Russian Commander Alexander Chayko in Syria

The Commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces has held a meeting with his Russian counterpart to discuss issues and coordination reports North Press.

Commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi said on Tuesday that he had met with the commander of the Russian forces in Syria, General Alexander Chayko, to discuss common issues.

“Today, we received the commander of the Russian forces in Syria, General Alexander Chayko, to discuss common issues, including Turkey’s violations of the October 23 agreement, especially the assassination of the three Kurdish activists in Kobani,” Abdi tweeted

“It was agreed upon to raise the level of coordination and joint work.”

