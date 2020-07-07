Russia Cargo Ship Carrying Tanks En-Route to Syria

A Russian cargo ship has been spotted moving into the Mediterranean Sea, and is believed to be carrying tanks and other military vehicles reports Al-Masdar.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is continuing to deliver military equipment to the Syrian Arab Republic, with another cargo ship photographed transiting the Bosphorus Strait between the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the LST Saratov 150 of the Black Sea Fleet was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait, en route to the Syrian port-city of Tartous.

As pointed out by Isik, the Saratov 150 specializes in transporting armored vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers.

The delivery of tanks and other armored vehicles to Syria is incredibly important at this juncture, especially since Turkey’s military attack on the Syrian Arab Army in early March of this year.

During the Turkish attack, several soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) were killed, while tens of armored and technical vehicles were destroyed by the barrage.

Since the attack, however, the Russian Ministry of Defense has increased its cargo shipments to Syria, with this being the third time this year that Moscow has shipped tanks and other armored vehicles to the Arab Republic.

