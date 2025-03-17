Turkish Vice President: 873,000 Syrians Have Returned Home Since Assad’s Fall

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz announced that 873,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, noting a significant acceleration in the pace of returns in recent weeks.

Speaking during a communal iftar gathering in Çankaya on Sunday, Yılmaz stated: “With the end of Syria’s dark period on December 8, a total of 873,000 people have safely returned to Syria,” according to reports from Turkish media outlets.

Yılmaz described Syria’s liberation as one of the most significant recent developments, marking the dawn of a new era following years of dictatorship. “This is not an easy process. Syria will be rebuilt, and we will witness this progress over time. The country still faces many challenges, including ongoing instability,” he remarked.

He further expressed confidence that, with strong support from Turkey, Syria would become a stable, strong, and prosperous nation, founded on an inclusive understanding that encompasses all Syrians, regardless of sect, ethnicity, or religion.

Yılmaz added: “Once these conditions are met, our Syrian brothers and sisters living here will return voluntarily and with dignity, provided that a suitable environment is established for them.”

He concluded by highlighting the recent uptick in returns, stating: “The pace of Syrian returns has picked up lately, but when we consider the total, 873,000 have already gone back. As Syria continues to grow stronger and its economy develops, we can expect this number to rise even further.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.