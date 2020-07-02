Turkish Forces, Militants Attack Syrian Army Troops in Northeast Syria

Turkish forces have engaged the Syrian army in the Abu Rasin region, amid a buildup of forces in Ayn Issa reports Al-Masdar.

The Turkish military and their allied militants launched a new attack against the Syrian army in northeastern Syria.

According to a field report from northeastern Syria, the Turkish military and their militant allies targeted the army troops in the Abu Rasin region of Hassakeh.

This attack was primarily concentrated on the villages near Bab al-Faraj, which is where the Turkish military currently has a large base.

A source from the Syrian army said their forces did not respond to this latest ceasefire infraction, but they have taken precautionary measures in case the Turkish military and their allies attempt to advance in Abu Rasin.

Meanwhile, on the Raqqa front, the Syrian Arab Army and Russian military have begun amassing troops in the Ayn Issa District, which is where the Syrian army currently shares a frontline opposite to the Turkish-backed militants.

The reason for the military buildup in Ayn Issa is likely due to reports of a new operation around this district, especially near the Turkish border, which is where the militants have launched artillery shells and missiles from.

