Syria Slams US Over Its History of Racism in Scathing Response to New Sanctions

Syria has condemned the Caesar Act and has said that recent events in the US strip them of all moral authority reports Al-Masdar.

Syria considers Washington’s decision to implement the Caesar Act sanctions “a violation of all international laws and norms.”

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on its website a statement by an official source affiliated with the ministry, stating that, “the first round of American Caesar Law measures against Syria reveals the American administration’s violation of all international laws and norms, and the level to which this administration’s officials will sink, matching the behavior of gangs and bandits.”

The source said that “the American administration that chases its citizens in the various streets of its states, and kills people in cold blood, and practices the most heinous forms of racial discrimination in the reproduction of the crimes of its founding fathers against the indigenous people of the country, is the last entity to talk of human rights, because the American administration established its state on the culture of killing, it does not value any values, and it is contemptuous of all norms and laws.”

On Wednesday, the US implemented the Caesar act against Syria, as they attempt to force the administration in Damascus to agree to regime change.

