‘We Will Not Let Syria Be Defeated by Caesar Act’: Hezbollah Leader

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has lambasted the recent sanctions against Syria and called on people in Syria and Lebanon to reject them writes Al-Masdar.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, vowed that Syria’s allies would not allow the “Caesar Act” to defeat the Arab Republic.

Sayyed Nasrallah said in his speech on Tuesday, “America’s use of the Caesar Act is evidence of Syria’s victory in the military war because it is its last weapon.”

He continued, “Syria’s allies, who stood with it politically and militarily, will not abandon it in the face of the economic war and will not allow it to fall.”

He stressed that, “the target of the Caesar Law is the Syrian people and the return of the civil war,” pointing out that, “he who provided blood and martyrs to keep Syria united, and not subject to America and Israel, will not allow the Caesar law to defeat Syria.”

Nasrallah indicated that the Lebanese should, “not rejoice over the Caesar Law because it harms them a lot and perhaps more than Syria.”

“We should not be subjected to the Caesar Law, nor should official and popular opinion be subject to this law. I understand the government’s inability to confront the United States, but what I am asking is not to submit to the Caesar Law,” he added.

