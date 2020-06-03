Response Coordination Group Denounces Russia’s Statements Against Residents of Northwestern Syria

Recent Russian remarks about the presence of terrorists in northwestern Syria have come under fire by the Response Coordination Group writes Smart News.

On Tuesday, the Response Coordination Group denounced Russia’s hostile statements against the residents of northwestern Syria, considering it responsible for the launching of new military operations.

The Group stated that Russian statements represent people in northern Syria as terrorists, making Russia responsible for any launching of new military operations in the area. The Group added that Russia made similar accusations prior to controlling the de-escalation areas in southern and central Syria.

The Group stressed the inability of northwestern Syria to bear new displacement waves, calling on the international community to stop Russia and the Syrian government from practicing hostilities and committing massacres.

The Group indicated that the Syrian government forces and their loyalist militias continue to send more military reinforcements to restore military operations and control new areas, which is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement in the area.

On May 31, 2020, a military source from the National Liberation Front (NLF), affiliated with the Syrian National Army, reported to Smart News that during the past few days, the NLF monitored the arrival of military reinforcements of Syrian government forces c, foreign militia fighters, and a Russian reconnaissance team, armed with artilleries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.