Syrian Defense Ministry Announces Steps to Establish the New Ministry

The caretaker Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday, January 19, the steps and stages for establishing the new ministry. These include holding comprehensive meetings with military factions, forming the Supreme Committee for Organizing Armed Forces Data, reinstalling the ministry’s structure, and drafting internal regulations.

In a statement, the ministry revealed that Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra had convened 47 sessions with commanders and officers from various factions, along with extensive meetings involving more than 60 military formations. These efforts culminated in an agreement for their integration into the new administrative framework.

The ministry explained that the Supreme Committee was formed to develop a comprehensive database encompassing human resources—officers and personnel—as well as military assets, including vehicles, weapons, and barracks.

The next phase will involve further sessions with military formations to solidify the ministry’s structure and appoint leadership positions after the Supreme Committee concludes its work on organizing the data.

According to the ministry, the final phase will include forming a specialized committee tasked with drafting the internal regulations for the Ministry of Defense.

On January 13, Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra and Chief of Staff Ali al-Naasan reached an agreement with most military factions on the new ministry’s structure. The ministry firmly rejected any proposals granting sectarian, religious, or regional exclusivity to any military faction.

