Al-Shibani Calls Sanctions a Heavy Burden, Norway Signals Intent to Reopen Embassy

Syrian caretaker Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani described the sanctions imposed on Syria as a “heavy constraint” that exacerbates the suffering of the Syrian people and obstructs the country’s recovery efforts. In contrast, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed his country’s eagerness to strengthen relations with Syria and pursue greater international engagement with Damascus.

During a joint press conference held in Damascus, Shibani emphasized that the sanctions represent “the harshest suffering endured by the Syrian people.” He noted that the restrictions exacerbate humanitarian crises and hinder reconstruction efforts, impacting not only the government but also the daily lives of ordinary citizens. These measures, he argued, further complicate an already dire humanitarian situation, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

For his part, Eide expressed optimism about the ongoing changes in Syria, highlighting Norway’s interest in participating in Syria’s re-engagement with the global community. “Our relationship with Syria is better now, and we hope to reopen our embassy in Damascus soon,” Eide said. He also remarked that the recent ceasefire in Gaza could have positive ripple effects on stability in Syria and the broader region, calling for enhanced regional cooperation to achieve peace and security.

Earlier in the day, Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration, and Foreign Minister Shibani hosted Eide and his delegation for high-level talks in Damascus.

Syrian-Norwegian Discussions Highlight Women’s Role and Socioeconomic Challenges

In parallel with the diplomatic discussions, Aisha al-Dabs, Director of the Women’s Affairs Office within Syria’s Political Affairs Department, met with Hilde Haraldstad, Chargé d’Affaires of the Norwegian Embassy in Damascus. Their talks focused on the role of women in Syria’s political landscape and the socioeconomic challenges facing the population.

Al-Dabs provided a detailed overview of the hardships confronting Syrians, particularly in light of deteriorating infrastructure, unreliable electricity, and skyrocketing food prices. She highlighted the critical need for international cooperation to alleviate the burden on the Syrian people and to support inclusive political participation, especially for women.

Conclusion

The diplomatic engagements between Syria and Norway signal a cautious yet promising step toward rebuilding ties and addressing the severe challenges facing the Syrian people. While Shibani underscored the pressing need to lift sanctions to ease the humanitarian crisis, Norway’s willingness to reopen its embassy and engage in regional cooperation reflects a growing international interest in Syria’s recovery. However, translating these overtures into meaningful improvements will require sustained effort and commitment from all stakeholders.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.