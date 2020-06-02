Syrian Army Seizes Massive Weapons Cache With US-Made Guns in Southern Syria

The Syrian army has discovered a large cache of machine guns, rifles, explosive rounds and drugs reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian army uncovered a large weapons cache while combing through the formerly militant-held areas of southern Syria on Monday.

The army seized a plethora of weapons, including 23mm machine guns, assault rifles including US-made M-16 rifles, night-vision and regular binoculars, communication devices, anti-tank missiles, RPG rounds, and hundreds of kilograms of hashish.

The items also included more than half a million rounds for machine guns and assault rifles, as well as anti-tank landmines.

